There are many things we miss about the 90s (remember Tamagotchies?!?!) but maybe one of the most nostalgic was also something very personal & unique… mix tapes. Remember when your best friend or boyfriend/girlfriend would make you one, with hidden meanings? Or just their favorite tunes at the moment?

Well, Chris Stapleton hand made one for Chris Pratt, of his new album “From a Room: Volume 1” and let’s just say Chris LOST IT!!!!

We’re happy for you Chris Pratt!!! (And a little jealous).