Chris Stapleton Duets with Peyton Manning

By Abby Hassler

Peyton Manning might have retired from the Denver Broncos, but it looks like he might have a possible second career on the horizon—singing.

Chris Stapleton was performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver last night (May 23), when he invited Manning up on stage to join him for his song “Whiskey Red.”

This wasn’t the former football star’s first duet, as he sang a rendition of “Rocky Top” last year with Lee Brice in Nashville, Tennessee.

A fan captured the duet on social media and posted the video with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, the Sheriff is back in town. 😬😍🙌🏻”

Check out the video below.