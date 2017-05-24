Everything Coming/Leaving Netflix in June 2017

Summer break is official here and that means, you have time to catch up on shows and movies on Netflix.

Not to mention all the binge watching when season 5 of Orange is the New Black premieres on June 9th!

Other hits include classics (The Sixth Sense), something for the kids (Trolls), and new seasons of Baby Daddy, Young and Hungry and Quantico!

New on Netflix in June!

June 1:

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil’s Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection: Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters: Season 2

My Left Foot

Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring (Primavera)

The 100: Season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Yarn

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2:

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream – Netflix Original

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection

June 3:

Acapulco la Vida Va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone

June 4:

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3

June 5:

Suite Francaise

June 7:

Disturbing the Peace

Dreamworks’ Trolls

June 9:

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – Netflix Original

Shimmer Lake – Netflix Original Film

June 10:

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master

June 13:

Oh, Hello on Broadway – Netflix Original

June 14:

Quantico: Season 2

June 15:

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16:

Aquarius: Season 2

Counterpunch – Netflix Original

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3 – Netflix Original

World of Winx: Season 2 – Netflix Original

June 17:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18:

Shooter: Season 1

June 20:

Amar Akbar & Tony

Disney’s Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time – Netflix Original

June 21:

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

June 23:

American Anarchist

Free Rein: Season 1 – Netflix Original

GLOW: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – Netflix Original

You Get Me – Netflix Original Film

June 26:

No Escape

June 27:

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – Netflix Original

June 28:

Okja – Netflix Original

June 30:

Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy: Season 1 – Netflix Original

It’s Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Weekend

Leaving Netflix in June!

June 1:

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

June 6:

Private Practice: Seasons 1–6

June 8:

Xenia

June 9:

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14:

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15:

The Lazarus Project

June 16:

Jane Eyre

June 19:

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23:

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24:

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

June 29:

CSI: NY: Seasons 1–8

June 30:

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride