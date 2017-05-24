ICYMI: David Ross Finishes DWTS In…

We loved watching him play with the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, and we’ve really enjoyed watching him do surprisingly well during Dancing With The Stars. A lot of people might have written him off when it was announced he’d be competing on the show — those people should feel silly now as he not only made it to the FINALS, but took SECOND PLACE!!!

After getting a perfect score the night before….

*Honestly with that dance, how could he not have gotten a perfect score?!*

We found out that ALL his hard work paid off… second place is pretty AMAZING considering he’d NEVER danced before… and besides, he will ALWAYS be #1 to us!!! He truly improved week after week & stole hearts across the country.

Of course, his team & city had his back the entire time…

Yep, Joe Maddon too!

And David shared the love right back!

There were some AMAZING moments from the finale…



And Lady Antebellum performing made it that much sweeter!

We love you David Ross, & we always will. Congratulations on a PHENOMENAL Dancing With the Stars season, & cheers to a wonderful second place win!!!

Now, let’s CELEBRATE!