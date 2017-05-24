The Taste of Chicago Food Lineup Has Been Revealed

Nothing spells out summer like the Taste of Chicago food lineup!
This year, a total of 67 local restaurants, food trucks and vendors will be participating, including 11 new pop-up restaurants and six new food trucks.
See the full list below!
35 Five-Day Vendors
- Beat Kitchen
- Ben’s Bar Be Cue
- Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Caffe Gelato
- Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
- Chicago’s Hot Dog
- Churro Factory
- Connie’s Pizza
- Dia De Los Tamales
- Doom Street Eats (now five days)
- Farmer’s Fridge
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café Inc
- Gold Coast Dogs
- Iyanze
- Kasia’s Deli
- La Bomba Restaurant
- La Mexicana
- Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Miller’s Pub
- Oak Street Beach Café
- O’Briens Restaurant & Bar
- Porkchop
- Punky’s Pizza & Pasta
- Ricobene’s on 26th Street
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Star of Siam
- Texas de Brazil
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
- The Fudge Pot
- Tuscany
- Ukai Japanese Restuarant
- Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant
16 Pop-Up restaurants
- Brightwok Kitchen
- Pork & Mindy’s
- Broken English
- Puffs of Doom
- Dinky Donuts, Inc.
- Riva
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
- Rojo Gusano
- Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
- Seoul Taco
- Jin Ju Restaurant
- The Little Beet Table
- Just Salad
- Warm Belly Bakery
- MAD Social
- Yum Dum
16 Food Trucks
- American Glory
- Beavers Coffee + Donuts
- Auntie Vee’s
- Bop Bar Truck
- Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
- Bruges Brothers
- Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- Da Lobsta
- Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
- El Patron
- The Cajun Connoisseur
- Giordano’s
- The Fat Shallot
- Harold’s Chicken
- The Lifeway Kefir Shop