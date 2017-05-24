The Taste of Chicago Food Lineup Has Been Revealed

Nothing spells out summer like the Taste of Chicago food lineup!

This year, a total of 67 local restaurants, food trucks and vendors will be participating, including 11 new pop-up restaurants and six new food trucks.

RELATED: Alessia Cara to Perform at “Taste of Chicago” This Summer

See the full list below!

35 Five-Day Vendors

Beat Kitchen

Ben’s Bar Be Cue

Billy Goat Tavern & Grill

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago’s Hot Dog

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats (now five days)

Farmer’s Fridge

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café Inc

Gold Coast Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia’s Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Miller’s Pub

Oak Street Beach Café

O’Briens Restaurant & Bar

Porkchop

Punky’s Pizza & Pasta

Ricobene’s on 26th Street

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.

The Fudge Pot

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restuarant

Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant

16 Pop-Up restaurants

Brightwok Kitchen

Pork & Mindy’s

Broken English

Puffs of Doom

Dinky Donuts, Inc.

Riva

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Rojo Gusano

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Seoul Taco

Jin Ju Restaurant

The Little Beet Table

Just Salad

Warm Belly Bakery

MAD Social

Yum Dum

16 Food Trucks