Thomas Rhett: “The hardest part was never knowing when it was going to end”

Now that Willa Gray is safely home in America with her parents Thomas Rhett & Lauren, the new mom & dad are sharing the difficult process of getting through the adoption.

Lauren has done wonderful charity work for sometime, and it was on one of these trips, in Uganda, with the 147 Million Orphans charity when she met Willa.

In an interview with People, Lauren explained, “it felt like this specific baby was ours.”

Lauren fell for Willa immediately and felt compelled to help her. “She was a total orphan and didn’t have any biological relatives, no one. Her life was going to be at the children’s home unless someone else tried to give her a home,” Lauren told People.

But it was actually Thomas Rhett’s idea to adopt Willa! Lauren had thought of assisting in finding her a true home, when her husband said, “we’ll do it!”

The adoption process is always complicated, but that was multiplied given that Uganda is a third world country, with VERY different laws… like requiring Thomas and Lauren to foster Willa for a YEAR before the adoption could be finalized… which meant over 10 trips to Uganda over a span of months.

With Lauren being very pregnant and running out of time to travel, she went back to Uganda one last time with her mom, while Thomas had to go back on tour. He told People, “Lauren and her mom Lisa were literally there indefinitely.”

