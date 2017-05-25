Chicago Is The Only Major City Whose Population Keeps Declining

Chicago’s population is rapidly declining, according to multiple reports, and it has no intention of stopping.

While we’re still the third largest city in the country (although it’s unknown for how long), we’re also losing people faster than any other city, namely LA and NY.

In fact, so many people are fleeing our city, we’re the only one among the nation’s 20 largest to lose residents in 2016, which lost roughly 37,000 resident along.

If the trend continues, Houston, who has seen a population increase, could replace us and bump us down to 4th biggest city.

Not even our deep dish and Cubbies are keeping people here… are you surprised?