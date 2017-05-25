Luke Bryan Announces the Return of his 2017 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is returning this fall for it’s 9th consecutive year.

Fans have been wondering what his “special announcement” would be as he’s been sharing has mysterious photos and dropping hints on his social media all week long.

The Farm tour will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7.

Jon Pardi is on the bill as Bryan’s supporting act.

More performances will be announced later.

The Farm Tour started in 2009 and has awarded 50 college scholarship to students from a farming family.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased starting May 30 for Luke’s Fan Club, his official app and Citi cardholders, with more coming soon.

They go on-sale to the public on June 2nd at 10am.

The tour will stop in at select farms in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

See below for the full tour list:

Sept. 28 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Benes Farm

Sept. 29 – Baldwin City, Kan. @ Don-Ale Farms

September 30 – Boone, Iowa @ Ziel Farm

October 5 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Spangler Farms West

October 6 – Edinburg, Ill. @ Ayers Family Farm

October 7 – Centralia, Mo. @ Stowers Farm