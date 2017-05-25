Will The Weather Be Beach-Ready This Memorial Day Weekend?

This weekend marks the official kick off of summer.

Beaches all around the Chicago area are opening this Friday but is the weather ready for it? Not really.

The weekend will see drier and warmer weather, with Thursday and Friday naming 70.

The warm trend will continue throughout the weekend but there’s a chance for rain on Saturday, which could continue through Memorial Day Monday.

Scattered storms are expected on Sunday as well, with temps reaching the upper 60s.

The 26 beaches will be open from 6am to 11pm each day, with lifeguards on duty from 11am to 7pm.

Some suburban beaches will open closer to June, so we hope it’s finally warm by then.

See the list of beach openings here!

Since we haven’t had too much warm weather yet, officials are warning people about the dangers of cold water.

Authorities say the water is still in the low 50s, which could send people into shock and result in drowning.

There is a magic to swimming in Lake Michigan during the fleeting summer, but first, we need the weather to co-operate.

Remember, be safe, abide by the rules, use common sense and have a happy Memorial Day weekend!