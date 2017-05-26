Dad Pens Open Letter to Ariana Grande

May 26, 2017 6:28 PM By Kasper

A father of 3 teenage girls, ages 13, 12, and 12 has penned an open letter to Ariana Grande on twitter – warming hearts around the world – saying exactly what needs to be said.

The said author lives in Georgia and openly admits to being a fan of not only her music, but her show on Nickelodeon, Sam and Cat.

Read the heartwarming letter below.

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live