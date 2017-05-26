Dad Pens Open Letter to Ariana Grande

A father of 3 teenage girls, ages 13, 12, and 12 has penned an open letter to Ariana Grande on twitter – warming hearts around the world – saying exactly what needs to be said.
The said author lives in Georgia and openly admits to being a fan of not only her music, but her show on Nickelodeon, Sam and Cat.
Read the heartwarming letter below.
An open letter to @ArianaGrande #ManchesterBombing #ManchesterStrong #arianastaystrong #ArianaGrandeConcert #love #hope #peace #song pic.twitter.com/Sx7IPj3UIe
— Patrick Millsaps (@PatrickMillsaps) May 24, 2017