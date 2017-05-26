Lauren Alaina Loses It When Meghan Trainor Surprises Her Backstage!

Lauren Alaina has been celebrating her first-ever #1 “Road Less Traveled” … but she had no idea what was in store for her #1 party in Nashville!
Pop superstar Meghan Trainor co-wrote the song with Lauren in 2011 & pulled off the surprise of her life. When Lauren sees her, TEARS.
All of us.
Best surprise I've ever accomplished. I love you so much @laurenalaina I am so beyond proud of your first NUMBER 1 #roadlesstraveled you are my super star and my good friend and I was honored to stand next to you on stage today in our onesies. You worked your butt off and deserve all of this and more. 💙☝🏼