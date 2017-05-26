Lauren Alaina Loses It When Meghan Trainor Surprises Her Backstage!

May 26, 2017 12:57 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Lauren Alaina has been celebrating her first-ever #1 “Road Less Traveled” … but she had no idea what was in store for her #1 party in Nashville!

Pop superstar Meghan Trainor co-wrote the song with Lauren in 2011 & pulled off the surprise of her life. When Lauren sees her, TEARS.

All of us.

