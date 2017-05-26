Love and Theft donating proceeds to those affected by Manchester attack

In the wake of the horribly devastating terror attack in Manchester following Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” Tour — with those in attendance mostly made up of mothers & young daughters — there have been stories of empathy & compassion that have shown through the sorrow; from the donations of food & hygiene necessities being dropped off where victims are receiving treatment, to the Queen coming to visit some of the victims, to stories of a homeless man and a t-shirt vendor coming to childrens’ aide…

And now, a wonderfully generous gesture by Love & Theft. The duo took to Facebook to tell fans that for the next month, all proceeds made from their new song, “Love Wins,” will be donated to those affected by the Manchester attack.