The Cash Me Ousside Girl Has The Strangest Tour Demands

May 26, 2017 3:19 PM By Kasper

So by now you’ve heard the “Cash Me Ousside” girl – also known as Danielle Bergoli – is going on “tour”. Did I mention she’s estimated to make $50K off of this!? Below is some of her demands for her tour…

– 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in the movie “House Of Wax” (That’s hot!)

– 4 large Dominos pizzas

– 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops (ABSOLUTELY NO HANES WHATSOEVER)

– 3 Fidget Spinners

– 1 Fruit platter with no pineapple.

Uh…what did pineapples ever do to her!?

(h/t Brady Z!)

