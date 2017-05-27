Artists Pay Respects to Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band has died. Allman, who had been married and divorced six times, leaves behind five children including musicians Elijah Blue Allman (his child with Cher) and Devon Allman.

The outpouring of condolences and praise for Allman began almost immediately.

I recently spent time with this beautiful spirit & sang every word at the concert. I sit here stunned that we have… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

(@Wynonna) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forev… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

Breaking out all of my favorite vinyl today. Rest In Peace @GreggAllman https://t.co/Ge34ZOiIjL —

Maggie Rose (@IAmMaggieRose) May 27, 2017

RIP Gregg Allman —

The Cadillac Three (@thecadillac3) May 27, 2017

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU —

Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul. —

Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 27, 2017

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹 —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017

IVE TRIED… WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔 FOREVER, CHOOCH💋 —

Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 —

#RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017