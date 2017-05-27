WATCH: Woman Stops Car Thieves By Jumping On The Car

May 27, 2017 12:57 PM By Kasper

Melissa Smith, a Wisconsin bad-ass, hopped on the hood of her car after a thief tried to steal it! Smith was pumping her gas when a black Cadillac pulled up next to her. A man then got out of the Cadillac and jumped in her car in an attempt to steal it. What happened next, he did not expect! Her first instinct was to take her purse but decided her car had more value. She then triggered her spidey senses and jumped on the hood! Smith says the carjacker laughed while trying to throw her from the car. The thief eventually gave up and took her purse, cellphone, and wallet before getting back in Cadillac and driving off.

This isn’t probably the best way to not get your car stolen, but hey! She learned a valuable lesson about keeping her keys on her at all times!

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it
This Luke Bryan Video Will Make Your Day

Listen Live