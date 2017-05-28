US99 & Chicagoland Speedway’s The ‘Ultimate Dad’ Race Day Giveaway 

May 28, 2017 12:01 AM

Enter for your chance to win two (2) tickets to the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway! Not only will you get tickets to this can’t miss event, you’ll also have the entire day recorded by a personal video team as a keepsake to remember the great day with Dad. Can you think of a better Father’s Day gift for the racing fan in your
life?

NASCAR’s biggest stars head to the Magnificent Mile and a Half September 14 – 17, 2017 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 and YOU could win two tickets on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Enter below! 

