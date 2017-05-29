Brad Paisley has songs on Cars 3 soundtrack!!!

If you’re a fan of the Cars movies, then you’ve actually already been hearing Brad Paisley because he’s contributed music to every project!!

– In Cars, he contributed “Behind the Clouds” and “Find Yourself.”

– In Cars 2, you heard his songs “Collision of Worlds” and “Nobody’s Fool.”

– And in the upcoming Cars 3 movie you will hear two instrumental songs by Brad called “Truckaroo” and “Thunder Hollow Breakdown.”

You will reportedly be able to enjoy the songs during a high energy scene of the Crazy 8 Demolition Derby!

“His down-home country tracks really add to the scene’s action and humor,” a representative of Disney said in a statement.

Don’t worry, the songs, and movie for that matter will be out in just weeks!! They currently have a release date of June 16th!

