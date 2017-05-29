Country stars’ Memorial Day Tributes

May 29, 2017 10:45 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Country Stars, Memorial Day, Memorial Day 2017, never forget

It’s an enormous gift, one that will take your breath away if you think of the magnanimity of it — which you should… Giving one’s life so the country they love can live out it’s wildest dreams. Our military, our service men & women, who have died for us, in the line of duty… there is no greater gift, and there isn’t a big enough thank you.

On this Memorial Day, the country community remembered those who were so brave, so our land, our lives could be free.

Brad Paisley

William Michael Morgan

Dierks Bentley

Midland‘s Mark Whystrach

Carrie Underwood

Chris Janson

Cole Swindell

Dustin Lynch

Lauren Alaina

Josh Turner

Tim McGraw

Chris Young

Dolly Parton

Easton Corbin

Zac Brown Band

Lee Brice

Jerrod Niemann

Granger Smith

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

