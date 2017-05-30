Ariana Grande returning to Manchester on Sunday

After the horrific attack by a suicide bomber following Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” tour in Manchester, Ariana Grande had promised to return to the resilient city to help the victims and their families.

She made good on that promise this morning by announcing “One Love Manchester,” a benefit concert that will take place on Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Ariana Grande will be joined by a bunch of her supportive fellow artists including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That & Niall Horan.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 1st at 6am ET with all net proceeds of ticket sales going directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.