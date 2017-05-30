Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher is ‘Best Looking Guy’ in NHL

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood loves to share how much she loves her husband Mike Fisher and the NHL team he leads, the Nashville Predators.

Predators player PK Subban went rogue during a recent press conference, where he grabbed a mic and went up to Fisher, asking him, “Mike, how does it feel to be the best looking guy on the Nashville Predators and probably in the league?”

Fisher sheepishly asks, “Says who?” in the short clip.

Later, Underwood weighed in on the question by retweeting the video with the caption, “Says who? Uh … your wife, for one!” She also included plenty of heart emojis and a “kissy face.”

Check out the posts below.

