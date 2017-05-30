Chicago Makes List As One of the Most Expensive Commuter Cities

Do you commute to and from work?

You probably do that because driving downtown everyday can be quite costly.

With rising gas prices and impossible traffic, it’s no surprise that trolleys and busses are packed from door to door with commuters.

But even if you’re saving money by not driving, your commuter fares DO add up, more so in Chicago than any other cities because Chicago was just named one of the most expensive commuter cities.

Business Insider took a look at the average people spend on transportation per month.

You’ll be happy to know that your commute in Chicago isn’t in the top 5: London takes the number 1 spot at $174 a month followed by Dublin with $131 a month.

Auckland, New Zealand ($122 a month), New York City ($117 a month) and Tokyo ($110 a month) round out the top 5.

Chicago did make the list at number 11, costing $102 a month.

That’s not TOO BAD but it’s still an expense I’d rather not have on top of monthly car payments, maintenance, city stickers, parking and gas.