The 90s girl in me CANNOT HANDLE THIS epic collaboration… Keith Urban was across the pond, performing on a late night talk show when he performed his hit duet with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter.” But Carrie wasn’t there… filling in her place?! MEL C FROM THE SPICE GIRLS. Yes, THE SPICE GIRLS.

We’re not the only ones beside ourselves about the performance — even Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman was ALL. ABOUT. IT.