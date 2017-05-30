Lady Antebellum, Eric Church Honor Gregg Allman With ‘Midnight Rider’ Cover

May 30, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Eric Church, Gregg Allman, Lady Antebellum

Gregg Allman, singer, songwriter, and founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band passed away over the weekend at the age of 69.

The outpouring of condolences and praise for Allman began almost immediately on social media.

Lady Antebellum and Eric Church even paid tribute by doing a live cover of Allman’s “Midnight Rider.”

The band shared a portion of the performance on Insta writing, “#greggallman tribute last night. you’ll be missed. #YouLookGoodWorldTour.”

#greggallman tribute last night. you'll be missed. #YouLookGoodWorldTour

A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on

 

Church honored Allman’s legacy during his concert in Nashville before launching into a worthy cover, with the crowd singing right along.

 

“Midnight Rider” first appeared in the 1970 album Idlewild South.

Covers from Joe Cocker and Willie Nelson later put it on the charts.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, although Allman had many health issues over the years.

 

