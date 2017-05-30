THIS is Why I’m Not a Fan of Open Water Slides!

Water parks can be one of the funnest things to do during the Summer, but I am not a big fan of the water slides that are LITERALLY slides with water flowing down them. Not only is their no cover, but I feel like I could fall off if I get some height or speed.

Well it sadly happened to a kid at a water park in California and luckily he is okay, but I feel like they need at least a guardrail or something for those types of rides! Here is the footage of the kid flying off the slide and after he stood straight up with no problems.