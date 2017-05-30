Tyler Farr’s reality show debuts June 2nd!!!

If you somehow didn’t know, Tyler Farr knows how to have a good time.

Subject A)

Subject B)

Subject C)

We think you get the point… Well when he announced that he’d be getting his OWN REALITY SHOW — how could we not be excited?!?

It’s exactly what you’d expect too — Tyler on tour, meeting fans & of course, getting into some crazy shenanigans.

Season 1, made up of 36 episodes, debuts June 2nd on Go90.com & the Go90 app on iOS & Android. The show will be released on Monday, Wednesdays & Fridays.

FARR MORE… get it?!?!?!

