Blake Shelton and a proposal…

May 31, 2017 11:23 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Engagement, Proposal, Super Dome, US Marines

NO. Not what you’re thinking… although, even Blake admitted that he did something unusual to help out a fan in love.

During his show on Sunday, Blake put the spotlight on a fan named Brannon, who is a U.S. Marine (thank you for your service Brannon!!!).

Blake told the crowd, “I don’t normally do this,” and “I guess I’m getting soft in my old age…” before showing Brannon on the big screen. He knelt down & popped the question to a wildly screaming Superdome…

And even Blake was invested, saying, “Did she say yes?”

Yes. Yes she did!!! Congratulations Brannon!!! And well done Blake!

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live