Blake Shelton and a proposal…

NO. Not what you’re thinking… although, even Blake admitted that he did something unusual to help out a fan in love.

During his show on Sunday, Blake put the spotlight on a fan named Brannon, who is a U.S. Marine (thank you for your service Brannon!!!).

Blake told the crowd, “I don’t normally do this,” and “I guess I’m getting soft in my old age…” before showing Brannon on the big screen. He knelt down & popped the question to a wildly screaming Superdome…

And even Blake was invested, saying, “Did she say yes?”

Yes. Yes she did!!! Congratulations Brannon!!! And well done Blake!