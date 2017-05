Brad Paisley is bringing his Weekend Warrior Tour with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of the US*99 Summer Concert Series on Saturday, September 23rd.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (6/2) at 10am, but you can get them during the US*99 presale happening this Thursday (6/1) from 10am till 10pm!

Click HERE to purchase your tickets and use the code: BP2017

See you at the show!