Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows, Cancels CMA Appearance

Chris Stapleton has announced that he is postponing eight of his “All-American Road Show” concerts.

The announcement first appeared on his website, where Stapelton wrote:

“Unfortunately, the next three weeks of “The All-American Road Show” have been postponed. Below is the full list of dates we are working to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates. “

Dates affected include:

June 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

June 2 – Mt. View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 3 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

June 9 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 10 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 15 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center

June 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 17 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

Chris’ appearance at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 11th has also been canceled.

No word on why he is postponing shows but earlier this year, he was forced to take a break due to vocal issues.

We hope Chris rests up and enjoys the necessary time off!