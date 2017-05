Before he performed before a sold out crowd last night at Joe’s on Weed Street, Luke Combs sat down with Stylz and Roman!

The crazy thing is, Stylz brought a pair of clippers with him to give Luke a little bit of a trim!

Do you think that he went for it?

They also discussed how it feels to be a debut artist that’s topping the charts, video games and what other country superstar cheats when he plays Madden and more!