Kelly Clarkson and Amy Schumer Compete in Adult-Only “Celebrity Family Feud”

Kelly Clarkson and Amy Schumer are about to go head to head in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

The new teaser reveals the singer and the comedian facing off in the first round.

Given their humor, the nature of this episode is slightly more “adults only.”

“Name something a wife might do to her bald husband’s head in the bedroom,” host Steve Harvey asks the ladies.

Schumer’s dirty answer had Clarkson laughing out loud.

Watch the clip below:

Other starts to compete on this season include George Lopez and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

The new season kicks off June 11!