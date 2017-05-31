Meet the Spelling Bee’s youngest-ever contestant

Think you’re a good speller?! Well, you might be… but not as good as Edith Fuller. She just turned 6-years-old — last month, and is the youngest contestant ever to qualify for the National Spelling Bee!!!

The oldest of four kids, Edith lives with her parents in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she is homeschooled.

How did they figure out she had such an impressive talent you may be wondering? Well it was just fun conversation around the dinner table. They threw out “restaurant” to spell, and she nailed it… They decided to sign her up for the competition after.

She studied with her parents for 20 minute increments, and wowed the spectators with her perfect spelling of “Nyctinasty.”

I don’t know about you, but I didn’t even know what that meant before this story, so… Are you smarter than a 6-year-old?!?!

