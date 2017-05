When it comes to touring, Eric Church is definitely “holding his own.”

So far this year, more people have seen his show than any other performer in 2017!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, has the details on just how many people have been “taken to Church” and why Eric says this tour has been so demanding!

Becca also explains why Jake Owen’s house has really gone to the dogs, but it’s a good thing!