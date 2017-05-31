Olivia Newton-John Reveals Cancer Has Returned Forcing Her To Cancel Tour Dates

Olivia Newton-John was in remission since 1992 but her cancer has returned.

Her latest battle with breast cancel has caused her to postpone her June concert dates in both the U.S and Canada.

Newton-John announced the relapse on Facebook writing that she will seek natural wellness therapies in addition to a “course of photo radiation therapy.”

The singer is staying optimistic, admitting she believes she will return to the stage later this year “better than ever.”

Those who have purchased tickets can contact venues about refunds.

We’re wishing Olivia a speedy recovery!