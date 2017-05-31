Potbelly’s Offering Dessert, 40% Discount on Sandwiches This Thursday

May 31, 2017 12:58 PM
potbelly's

Happy birthday Potbelly’s.

In honor of the chain’s 40th anniversary, customers will be gifted with 40-percent discounts on sammies!

Customers who want the discount off of an original sandwich, which includes A Wreck, must wish them a happy birthday between 11am and 3pm!

Potbelly’s first opened its doors in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood however the company birthday party will take place at the State and Lake location between 10:30am and 12pm.

During the festivities, they will be serving up limited-time, hand-dipped Birthday Shakes and Crispy Marshmallow Bars drizzled with frosting and sprinkles.

