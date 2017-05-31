Pugs Are Taking Over Cafes in Japan and London

Stop by for a pugaccino, stay for the pugs!

Similar to cat cafes, two cafes in London and Japan are catering to a very specific breed of dog – PUGS.

The Esquire Coffee Shop in England teamed with the Guildford Pug Meet Up groups for a one-day only pop-up cafe for pugs and their owners.

A more permanent staple, Dog Salon Living Room, is located in Kyoto and it’s exclusively for pug and human interaction.

For $4, you can purchase a drink and an hour with the 11 adorable pugs who reside there and want to eat all your treats.

For $9, you get unlimited drinks and unlimited PLAY and CUDDLE time with the pugs. That sounds like a bargain!

You can purchase additional treats to give the pugs, which is inevitable since pugs love to eat and they’ll be whining and crying at the foot of the table.

You can visit their website here and get to know all the pugs so you can set up your playdate reservation in advance.