Roman’s College Of Country Knowledge: Frank From Glenview

Interested in playing? Listen every morning at 7:40am for your chance to play or email Mornings@US99.com.
This morning Roman faced off with Frank From Glenview!
- This singer is bringing back his “Farm Tour” for the 9th year in a row and will play in downstate Edinburg, Illinois on October 6th. Who is it?
- Jason Aldean and his wife Britney posted a video on social media last week revealing the gender of their upcoming child. Are they having a boy or a girl?
- Gwen Stefani says she still thinks that boyfriend Blake Shelton is a winner even though his contestant lost on The Voice last week. Which judge’s contestant did win?
- This “Little Red Wagon” singer has seven dogs, five horses, four cats, and two mini horses. Who is she?
- This group’s album “Welcome Home” was the number #1 selling country album and the #2 selling album across all genres last week. What group is it?