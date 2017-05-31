Roman’s College Of Country Knowledge: Frank From Glenview

May 31, 2017 7:57 AM
This morning Roman faced off with Frank From Glenview!

  1. This singer is bringing back his “Farm Tour” for the 9th year in a row and will play in downstate Edinburg, Illinois on October 6th.  Who is it?
  2. Jason Aldean and his wife Britney posted a video on social media last week revealing the gender of their upcoming child.  Are they having a boy or a girl?
  3. Gwen Stefani says she still thinks that boyfriend Blake Shelton is a winner even though his contestant lost on The Voice last week.  Which judge’s contestant did win?
  4. This “Little Red Wagon” singer has seven dogs, five horses, four cats, and two mini horses.  Who is she?
  5. This group’s album “Welcome Home” was the number #1 selling country album and the #2 selling album across all genres last week.  What group is it?

Roman’s record is now 134-15!

Here’s the answers for today:

  1. Luke Bryan
  2. Boy
  3. Alicia Keys
  4. Miranda Lambert
  5. Zac Brown Band
