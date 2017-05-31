The PAWS Chicago 5K Is Sunday! There’s Still Time To Raise Funds To Save Animals!

Recently, Carrie Cihasky of PAWS Chicago chatted with me about this year’s PAWS Chicago 5K, taking place this Sunday, June 4th, and Montrose Harbor.

As race day gets closer and closer, my team members and I are getting pumped! I’m running in honor of my shelter cat Cinnabon. We’d love for YOU to get involved! In fact, you can rally with US99 by making a donation to my team here. (Whether it’s $5 or $50, your contribution is greatly appreciated!) Whether you want to register to join the race yourself, or simply want to make a donation, all the funds raised will benefit the live-saving programs of PAWS Chicago.

Registration begins at 7:30, and the run starts at 9:00. Walkers are welcome to bring their doggies along, and they will start at 9:15.

Since they first opened their doors in 1997, PAWS Chicago has helped to lower the number of homeless animals killed by a whopping 80%! That’s incredible! But there’s still more work to be done. We want no animal to ever have to be euthanized, and PAWS is determined to meet that goal!

And you can help! Register to take part in the race by 11:45 PM tonight at pawschicago.org/5k. Or simply make a donation online. (Again, my team and I would love a contribution from you. Here’s the page. Let’s represent US99 well!)

Can’t make the 5K, but know you’ll be running in other races this year? Join Team PAWS, and make your miles matter! Team PAWS will gather for Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 7th at Castaways on North Avenue Beach at 6:30 PM for a 5K fun run. Please email teampaws@pawschicago.org to RSVP or to get more information.

See you Sunday at Montrose Harbor! Let’s run for their lives and save some animals!

