What’s Trending With Stylz & Roman: Who Brings A Catfish To A Hockey Game?

May 31, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: apology, Catfish, court, donald trump, Hockey, Kathy Griffin, Nashville Predators, Old Spice, Pittsburgh Penguins, Police, Secret Service, What's Trending

Being a fanatic for your favorite sports team can make you do weird things!

Stylz and Roman’s “What’s Trending” today features the story of a Nashville Predators fan and the steps he took to sneak a catfish into Monday’s playoff against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

I mean, would you stick a catfish down your pants?

They also have the latest on why comedian Kathy Griffin is under fire after posting a picture that made not only President Trump angry…

 

…..but also has the Secret Service investigating here!

Griffin has since apologized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live