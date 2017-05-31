What’s Trending With Stylz & Roman: Who Brings A Catfish To A Hockey Game?

Being a fanatic for your favorite sports team can make you do weird things!

Stylz and Roman’s “What’s Trending” today features the story of a Nashville Predators fan and the steps he took to sneak a catfish into Monday’s playoff against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

I mean, would you stick a catfish down your pants?

They also have the latest on why comedian Kathy Griffin is under fire after posting a picture that made not only President Trump angry…

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

…..but also has the Secret Service investigating here!

Griffin has since apologized.