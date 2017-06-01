Here’s The Advice Jason Aldean Gave New Dad Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is experiencing the joys of parenthood for the first time and getting a little advice from his friends.

Rhett, who just adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda with his wife Lauren and is expecting a daughter this summer, turned to fellow country star Jason Aldean for some insight.

“How do you ever leave the house and not feel guilty?,” he asked.

A fair question considering Rhett’s career will oftentimes require him to be away from home and the family for a bit.

Aldean, who knows what it feels like to be on the road, offered up the perfect answer: “After you have kids, you still want those things. But at the forefront of your brain is, ‘How can I give my child the best life humanly possible?’”

Rhett admits that it’s been the “best piece of advice” he’s gotten thus far.

Dierks Bently also offered up some humorous words of wisdom: ‘Don’t be afraid if you drink four Red Bulls a day.’

The takeaway – the key to being a good parent is put your children first, allow yourself to feel guilty when you don’t and drink a lot of energy drinks.