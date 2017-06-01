Kelly Clarkson & Blake Shelton Uniting For Very Special Concert at Soldier Field

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up for an epic show to honor military members.

The GRAMMY winners will play ONE show at Chicago’s Soldier Field as part of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The show will take place on July 1 and kickoff the paralympic-style competitions, which include 8 sports: archery, cycling, shooting, field, swimming, sitting volleyball, track and wheelchair basketball.

Roughly 260 wounded wounded, ill or injured service members will take part in the events.

“The men and women that serve and protect this country on a daily basis allow the rest of us the freedoms we enjoy,” Shelton said. “I’m proud to be part of this event and root these heroes on to victory at this year’s Warrior Games.”

In a statement, Kelly adds, “I can’t wait to perform this year at the Warrior Games! Any time we can all be a part of something that lifts up and shines a light on all of these heroes that are participating is an amazing moment! We need more of these moments!”

Those competing come from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and US Special Operations Command.

Competitors from the United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force will also attend.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, June 6 via Ticketmaster. Fan club members and Citi cardmembers can purchase now.