Love it or Hate it? Metallic Freckles are the New Festival Trend

Festival season is upon us and that obviously means, festival fashion.
One of the newest trends on Instagram? Metallic freckles.
So excited to announce the release of our #mrkateBeautyMarks Color Freckles inspired by our bestselling Freckles packet and now available in colorful and holographic, hand-drawn speckles!
The trend is exactly what is sounds like – faux, glittery freckles that you stick on your face for that extra glow.
Can't stop won't stop spamming these #mrkateBeautyMarks Color Freckles lookbook photos!
The freckles are actually temporary tattoos from Mr. Kate.
One sheet costs $14 and you can mix and match shapes to help you get that glittery unicorn look.
Do you love this new trend or hate it?