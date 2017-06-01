Love it or Hate it? Metallic Freckles are the New Festival Trend

Festival season is upon us and that obviously means, festival fashion.

One of the newest trends on Instagram? Metallic freckles.

The trend is exactly what is sounds like – faux, glittery freckles that you stick on your face for that extra glow.

The freckles are actually temporary tattoos from Mr. Kate.

One sheet costs $14 and you can mix and match shapes to help you get that glittery unicorn look.

Do you love this new trend or hate it? Let us know in the poll below and get ready to see tons of girls rocking it at Lollapalooza, Lakeshake and whatever other festivals are making their way to the Windy City!