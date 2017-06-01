Nashville Know-It-All: Everything You Needed To Know About Sam Hunt’s 15 In A 30 Tour

Tonight is a big night for Sam Hunt.

He’s kicking off his 15 in a 30 Tour in Cleveland with opening acts Maren Morris and Chris Janson.

So how does someone like Sam Hunt pick his opening acts?

It’s a lot simpler than you think.

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All talks with Sam Hunt about how Chris Janson drew him in even though he doesn’t like concerts.

And if you’re wondering how Maren Morris ended up on the tour, Sam explains to Becca how it’s important to listen to the people around you when it comes to picking an opening act.

BTW-Sam hunt will play The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park on July 8th!