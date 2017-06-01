What’s Trending: Check Out How Much The Obama’s Just Spent On Their New Home!

June 1, 2017 6:38 AM
So how much do you think a 9 bedroom home in Washington DC would run you?

How about $8.1 million!

That’s how much former President Obama and his wife Michelle just forked over for their new home!

They’ll still have their Chicago home, but Stlyz and Roman have the inside scoop and why they’ve purchased this place as well!

Also…

The fallout from Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo shoot continues…

She’s been dropped as the spokesperson for the Squatty Potty (if you don’t know what it is Google it. LOL!)

She’ll also have her New year’s Eve free from now on as well!

You’ll find out why with Stylz and Roman and What’s trending in the audio below!

