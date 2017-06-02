Grand Ole Opry Circle Throwdown Is Coming To Country LakeShake!

The Grand Ole Opry®, named the top attraction in the U.S. by TripAdvisor for Spring 2017, is taking a little trip of its own to kick off Summer 2017. The iconic show is set to take its popular Circle Throwdown series to Chicago for US*99 Country LakeShake June 23 – 25.

Festival-goers will be treated to pop-up performances from country artists Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, and Smithfield, among others behind the Opry’s signature microphone stand in a special area of the festival programmed by US*99, Chicago’s Hottest Country. Taking place at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, artists will throw down a replica of the famed circle of wood from center stage at the Opry House, a la an “Opry Circle Throwdown.” Fans from around the world will be able to watch select Throwdowns live through Grand Ole Opry, LakeShake, and US*99 Facebook pages.

This year’s US*99 Country LakeShake is headlined by Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Brothers Osborne and more. Passes are on-sale now at LakeShakeFestival.com and start at $49.75 plus applicable fees.

Opry Circle Throwdowns pay homage to the celebrated circle of wood cut from the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium and placed center stage at the Grand Ole Opry House when the Opry House opened in 1974. Today’s country music newcomers aspire to play on the same circle where musical heroes such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton have performed.