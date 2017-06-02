Here’s How You Can Get FREE Taco Bell in June

June may be the start of summer but now it’s officially free Taco Bell month.

The chain just launched its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which gives fans FREE tacos all month long.

Sports I could care less about but TACOS, everyone can root for tacos.

The promotion made its debut last year, feeding Doritos Locos Tacos to taco-lovers around the globe.

But as with everything in life, there is a catch.

You can’t just walk into a Taco Bell demanding free tacos. Well maybe you can, but you have to tell us how that goes.

Instead, you’ll have to tune into the NBA Finals and pay close attention to the score

The first chance at tacos will be Tuesday, June 13 between 2 and 6 pm. That’s ONLY if any away team wins games 1-3.

If a road team steals a win in the #NBAFinals, all of America can steal a free #DoritosLocosTacos. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/7bcQ6L5KKS — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 2, 2017

If they don’t, no free tacos that week and we’ll have to cross our fingers that the away teams pull through for us next week.

If you aren’t passionate about sports (like me), just pretend to follow along and wait for those on Twitter to inform you that free tacos are available. Or ask your significant other/close friend who likes sports. It’s serious guys.

Taco Bell promises to keep everyone updated through their page also.

May the best taco win.