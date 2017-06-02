Nashville Know-It-All: What Country Star Is Taking It ‘A Little Too Farr” On A Reality Show?

Have you seen the trailer for Tyler Farr’s new reality show?

“A Little Too Farr”, which will air on the streaming service go90, premieres today.

Seems pretty crazy, doesn’t it?

Tyler told Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, that unlike other reality shows, everything that happens is really real!

Also…

Apparently Pardi isn’t just a last name for Jon Pardi, it’s a way of life.

Jon Pardi is on tour this summer with Midland and Becca has the inside scoop on just how crazy things get with them on the road!

