SURPRISE!!! Brad Paisley Crashes Barrington High School’s Graduation

I would totally go back to high school — says no one ever, we know, but for Brad Paisley?!?!?! That’s a strong yes.

The 754 graduating seniors at Barrington High School were massively surprised when Brad Paisley walked into the auditorium, bringing along wisdom & some music to share.

Brad told the grads, “My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and donโ€™t take yourself too seriously.Go change the world, you all!โ€

Now, you may be thinking HOW?!! And the answer is in the tweets ๐Ÿ˜‰

WELL DESERVED!!! Congratulations Barrington High School Class of 2017!!