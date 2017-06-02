SURPRISE!!! Brad Paisley Crashes Barrington High School’s Graduation

June 2, 2017 11:15 PM By Kimmie Caruba
I would totally go back to high school — says no one ever, we know, but for Brad Paisley?!?!?! That’s a strong yes.

The 754 graduating seniors at Barrington High School were massively surprised when Brad Paisley walked into the auditorium, bringing along wisdom & some music to share.

Brad told the grads, “My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously.Go change the world, you all!”

Now, you may be thinking HOW?!! And the answer is in the tweets 😉

WELL DESERVED!!! Congratulations Barrington High School Class of 2017!!

