We LOVE Lauren Alaina, we love her song & album “Road Less Traveled” and we’re SUPER excited to see her star in the rom-com of the same name that comes out on June 6th!!

Of the movie, Lauren has said, “It’s the kind of movie that when you’re home in your pajamas, and you want to be comfy, it’s that kind of movie that you watch that makes you feel good… I’m excited to share it with my fans. It’s a whole new side of me that no one’s ever seen.”