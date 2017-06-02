What’s Trending: The Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Is Adding An Engagement Ring Next To His World Series Ring

June 2, 2017 6:41 AM
Chicago Cubs All Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo is having a pretty good year!

Obviously a big part of that is last year’s World Series victory, but he’s also decided to make a huge life decision as well.

He’s getting married!

He and his girlfriend  Emily Vakos announced that they’re engaged!

 

Here’s what else Stylz and Roman talked about in this morning’s “What’s Trending”….

Comedian Kathy Griffin is planning on holding a press conference later this morning.

As everyone already knows, she’s been in the middle of a storm of controversy since she posted a picture online of herself holding what appeared to be a bloody decipated head of President Trump.

She’s expected to announce that she’s been bullied since the incident.

She also wants to explain why she took the pic in the first place.

Either way, it’ll be interesting…

