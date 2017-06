Chris Lane decided he wanted to drop some knowledge on his fans Sunday night — and it was a bit of a bombshell.

*GASP*

What?! Is this true?? Some fans (like us) were a bit skeptical only because Chris has a wonderful sense of humor… and also, how could we not have known before?!

But then — Granger stepped into the conversation.

*Bug eyes*

Well then, you learn something new every day. That is one talented bloodline let us tell you.